'Grateful That I Can See My Child Growing Up': Sonali Bendre on Beating Cancer
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and spent several months in New York for treatment.
Sonali Bendre has spoken at length about her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and spent several months in New York for treatment. After four years, the actor has returned to work as the judge of the reality show DID Li'l Masters.
In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Sonali opened up about her decision to resume work.
“I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things. I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn’t be so much fun."Sonali Bendre, Actor
Sonali added that her husband Goldie has not just been supportive of her decision to return to work, he has actually been pushing her to do it sooner. She said, "He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, ‘you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back’. He has been telling me, ‘you should get back to work’."
