Actor Mahima Chaudhry Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Anupam Kher's Post

"She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima," the actor wrote.

Talking about her diagnosis, Mahima said, “I did not have any symptoms, it was just an annual check-up. I was getting my regular tests done, and the person who was doing the tests said I should go and get this checked. They said you have to get chemotherapy, and I started crying. And my sister was like ‘it’s treatable.’”

Mahima also said, “Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why now? I don’t even have hair’ So I didn’t tell them. And I told you because I couldn’t lie to you. I don’t know, I just get so emotional.”

Mahima also revealed that she would spend a lot of time crying after she learned of her diagnosis, till she met a young boy, “I am feeling so good. I was all the time weeping and crying, until I met this little boy who gave me strength, who said, ‘Arey aapki dawai bas itni hai? Meri to itni saari hai (You only have this much medicine, I have so many of them).” She also assured that she is fine and has completely recovered.