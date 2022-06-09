Actor Mahima Chaudhry Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Anupam Kher's Post
'I was always crying, weeping, till I met this little boy,' Mahima Chaudhry said.
Actor Mahima Chaudhry, known for films like Pardes, Daag, and Dhadkan, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Mahima and wrote, "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer."
Kher added, "I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world."
"She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima," the actor wrote.
Talking about her diagnosis, Mahima said, “I did not have any symptoms, it was just an annual check-up. I was getting my regular tests done, and the person who was doing the tests said I should go and get this checked. They said you have to get chemotherapy, and I started crying. And my sister was like ‘it’s treatable.’”
Mahima also said, “Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why now? I don’t even have hair’ So I didn’t tell them. And I told you because I couldn’t lie to you. I don’t know, I just get so emotional.”
Mahima also revealed that she would spend a lot of time crying after she learned of her diagnosis, till she met a young boy, “I am feeling so good. I was all the time weeping and crying, until I met this little boy who gave me strength, who said, ‘Arey aapki dawai bas itni hai? Meri to itni saari hai (You only have this much medicine, I have so many of them).” She also assured that she is fine and has completely recovered.
