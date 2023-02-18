ADVERTISEMENT

'Mirzapur' Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Passes Away at 56

The actor had starred in shows like 'Mirzapur' and '24.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'Mirzapur' Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Passes Away at 56
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shahnawaz Pradhan who starred in shows like Mirzapur and 24, has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said. The actor who had appeared in several shows and films suffered a heart attack during an award function in Mumbai on Friday, 17 February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashpal Sharma took to Instagram to say, "Today I attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack.."

"The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family," Yashpal Sharma added.

Rajesh Tailang, who appeared alongside Shahnawaz in Mirzapur paid tribute to the late actor as well, writing, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!!"

The celebrated actor was also seen in Tota Weds Maina, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom.

Also Read

Hollywood Actor Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

Hollywood Actor Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shahnawaz Pradhan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×