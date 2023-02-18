'Mirzapur' Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Passes Away at 56
The actor had starred in shows like 'Mirzapur' and '24.'
Shahnawaz Pradhan who starred in shows like Mirzapur and 24, has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said. The actor who had appeared in several shows and films suffered a heart attack during an award function in Mumbai on Friday, 17 February.
Yashpal Sharma took to Instagram to say, "Today I attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack.."
"The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away... May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family," Yashpal Sharma added.
Rajesh Tailang, who appeared alongside Shahnawaz in Mirzapur paid tribute to the late actor as well, writing, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!!"
The celebrated actor was also seen in Tota Weds Maina, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom.
