Woman Shares Heartwarming Story About Meeting Shah Rukh Khan as a Child

She retweeted the story that she had originally shared in 2021 because of the reverberating success of his film Pathaan.

She recalled, in the tweets, that it was highly improbable that she and her companion would be allowed to interview him, calling it the "longest of shots."

She wrote how he was in Kolkata to shoot for Asoka and that she took a chance at interviewing the actor knowing there might be no guarantees.

She tweeted, "Here is my SRK story. Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never. 2001, I was in 6th grade, volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools.SRK was in Kolkata for 'Asoka' . Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him!"