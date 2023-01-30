Woman Shares Heartwarming Story About Meeting Shah Rukh Khan as a Child
A Twitter user shared a heartfelt note on her experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan who is reeling from the success of Pathaan has always been the undisputed ‘King of Bollywood.' And now, a story is going around the internet where a woman has shared her experience meeting the superstar. A Twitter thread spoke about how she interviewed the actor when she was in sixth grade. The user added how polite, kind and generous the actor was.
She retweeted the story that she had originally shared in 2021 because of the reverberating success of his film Pathaan.
She recalled, in the tweets, that it was highly improbable that she and her companion would be allowed to interview him, calling it the "longest of shots."
She wrote how he was in Kolkata to shoot for Asoka and that she took a chance at interviewing the actor knowing there might be no guarantees.
She tweeted, "Here is my SRK story. Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never. 2001, I was in 6th grade, volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools.SRK was in Kolkata for 'Asoka' . Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him!"
They were ultimately allowed to take the interview but were only given 15 minutes, according to the post.
"Introduced ourselves to his team who noted our request (along with a long line of others) and said it was highly improbable, best case scenario he would agree to meet for 15 minutes. We waited and then suddenly, our request was approved! '15 minutes only', they warned," she added.
But she added, "He spoke to us for 45 minutes!! His team was annoyed but we couldn't care less."
The heartfelt note from the fan shows why SRK will always remain the 'Badshan of Bollywood.'
