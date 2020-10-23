Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya Steals the Show Again

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime video’s original Mirzapur is out. Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) was hands down the best thing about the first season of Mirzapur and in the new season, this fact doesn’t change. In fact, he gets inexplicably better in a way only Pankaj Tripathi can – effortless building on his menacing air and the wry sense of humour. We see enough of him in the first 2 episodes to want to watch the rest of the series just to admire his inimitable style.

After an elaborate recap reminding us of the fate of many a felled characters and the spilled blood, we enter a world that evokes an all-pervasive atmosphere of revenge and violence. Guddu (Ali Fazal) , Golu (Shweta Tripathi ), and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) are on the run. Bruised, broken but seething with rage as they try and consolidate help to avenge the deaths of Babloo (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar)