Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Leaving Boston When Amitabh Was in Financial Crisis
Abhishek Bachchan says he left Boston halfway through his acting course to be with his family.
Abhishek Bachchan has recalled how he flew back from Boston, where he was studying acting, to support his family during a financial crisis. After returning to India, Abhishek made his debut in Bollywood in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee.
On The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek spoke about the time when he was in a university in Boston, and Amitabh Bachchan was worried about providing dinner for the family back in Mumbai.
“I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a financial stress. And I felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around".Abhishek Bachchan, Actor
Abhishek added, "I said I can't be sitting in Boston when my father is not even sure how he's going to get dinner. That’s how bad it was. And he (Amitabh) said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college half-way and comeback and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you'".
The actor said that Amitabh was touched by the gesture. "He was very moved, but he ended the rest of the conversation, which obviously I won’t dive up, but he said: ‘I’m glad.’ Because I mean we’d already discussed that I would like to be an actor. He said, ‘I’m glad, come back. Learn the language. Because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here. And I realise that today, that I was very out of context.”
Abhishek was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas.
