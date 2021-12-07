Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Leaving Boston When Amitabh Was in Financial Crisis

Abhishek Bachchan has recalled how he flew back from Boston, where he was studying acting, to support his family during a financial crisis. After returning to India, Abhishek made his debut in Bollywood in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee.

On The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek spoke about the time when he was in a university in Boston, and Amitabh Bachchan was worried about providing dinner for the family back in Mumbai.