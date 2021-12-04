Abhishek Bachchan Says Aaradhya Found His Bob Biswas Look ‘Cute’

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas released this week where he plays an insurance agent moonlighting as a hired hitman who has lost his memory. The character is from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani, where Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee played Bob. Chatterjee made the cameo character exceedingly popular and memorable.

Turns out, Abhishek Bachchan was first offered the role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani but was forced to turn it down due to the unavailability of dates.