Bob Biswas Review: The Iconic 'Kahaani' Character Deserves a Better Spin-Off

Careful to not reveal spoilers one can only say that Bob’s “pre coma” histrionics now appear to be like muscle memory. The portions that work the best are the ones where both Bob and we the viewers are wondering about the veracity of the claims being made. There is a drug cartel in Kolkata city, some police officials inhabiting both sides of the moral spectrum, and a few who appear to be helping and directing him on his next course of action.

As long as the veil of doubt and subterfuge makes us look suspiciously at every lingering stare or movement Bob Biswas has us hooked. But instead of dialing up the intrigue when it tries to neatly tie up all loose ends that’s when it derails.