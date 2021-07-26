Aaliyah Kashyap Says She Got ‘Full on Hate’ for Video With Anurag Kashyap
Aaliyah Kashyap said that she received hate for discussing topics like sex and pregnancy with father Anurag Kashyap.
Aaliyah Kashyap talked about the responses to her video with father, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah posted a video on YouTube last month where she asked Kashyap ‘awkward questions’ that fans had sent in.
He was asked about advice for parents with LGBTQIA+ children, his views on weed and premarital sex, among others. Aaliyah Kashyap said that she got ‘full-on hate’ for discussing these topics with her father.
Aaliyah appeared on Zoom’s By Invite Only, and revealed that several people reached out to her after the video, while others sent hate.
“I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it,” she said.
“You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself.”Aaliyah Kashyap, Content Creator
During the YouTube video, Anurag and Aaliyah talked about the taboo surrounding topics like premarital sex and hook-ups, and the need to evolve with the times. Many people commented under the video, appreciating Anurag for his progressive replies, and Aaliyah for hosting the conversation.
