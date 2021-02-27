Many Come in Support of Aaliyah Kashyap’s Post on Rape Culture
Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor come out to support Aaliyah Kashyap.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was recently subject to harassment online. She took to Instagram to raise her voice against the issue and call out the perpetrators.
Celebrities have been hailing Aaliyah for this courageous move. Alaviaa Jaaferi and Khushi Kapoor also commented in support of her. Actress Mandana Karimi wrote, "Proud of you!"
In her post, Aaliyah wrote, "I have never been more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram."
The incident triggered after she posted pictures of herself in lingerie and was flooded with vile and degrading comments.
Aaliyah shared her story of overcoming her fear and boldly talking about this issue because of how often women all over the country are subjected to such rape culture.
Actress Kalki Koechlin also came in support of Aaliyah and said that she’s proud of her for sharing this.
Netizens have also been feeling extremely proud of Aaliyah for raising her voice.
Aaliyah wrote, "We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she’s been sexually assaulted but won’t protect a woman while she’s alive."
