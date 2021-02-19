Got Rape Threats for Lingerie Photos: Anurag's Daughter Aaliyah
Aaliyah Kashyap opens up about how the trolling affected her.
Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj, recently talked about the backlash she faced for her pictures in Lounge lingerie the she posted on Instagram. Talking about social media negativity, she admitted that she’s a “very sensitive person” and the smallest bit of hate does affect her.
In a video on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah opened up about the incident. “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats. People were calling me a prostitute. People were DMing me and asking me what my rate was.... That incident over the picture got me a lot.”
While most of the comments on the Instagram post are positive, some comments do reflect what Aaliyah talks about. However, her fans came to her defence, asking people to let her wear what she wants to.
Despite her initial reaction, she’s learned how to handle incidents like these. “I just realized that it doesn’t matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there’s anything even remotely negative on any of my social medias, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place.”
She also talked about feeling insecure about her body sometimes. “Social media doesn’t help because you see these models with the most perfect bodies and you start comparing yourself but I think I’ve been learning to not feel insecure anymore and feel confident. Everyone looks different and that’s what makes you unique.”
Being a star-kid comes with the expectation that she will eventually join the industry but Aaliyah says she is “not really connected to the Bollywood industry” despite her parents being in it since she never grew up with the Bollywood glamour.
