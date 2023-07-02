'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets a Release Date

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON - DILJIT DOSANJH - KAPIL SHARMA: ‘THE CREW’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi."

Have a look at the tweet here: