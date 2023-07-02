ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets a Release Date

'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets a Release Date

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' will hit the theatres on 22 March next year.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets a Release Date
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The makers of The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, have announced the film's official release date. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial is all set to hit the silver screen on 22 March 2024, as per reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON - DILJIT DOSANJH - KAPIL SHARMA: ‘THE CREW’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi."

Have a look at the tweet here:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As per reports, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the film.

As per reports, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh will also be part of the film.

Also Read

Here's What Tabu Wrote For Her 'The Crew' Co-Star Kapil Sharma In New Post

Here's What Tabu Wrote For Her 'The Crew' Co-Star Kapil Sharma In New Post

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×