Here's What Tabu Wrote For Her 'The Crew' Co-Star Kapil Sharma In New Post

Rajesh Krishnan's upcoming film, The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has wrapped up another shooting schedule.
However, soon after the announcement of the film's cast, reports of comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's cameo in The Crew started making the headlines. Now, Tabu has confirmed the news with her new social media post.
Taking to Instagram on 20 June, the actor shared a picture of herself with Sharma and penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Aap Aaye Bahaar Aayi (Things turned bright after your arrival). You From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!!"
Here, have a look:
Earlier, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared a glimpse from the wrap-up party for The Crew. In the picture, Sharma and Tabu can be seen posing together with bright smiles on their faces. Kapoor captioned the story, "Thank you papaji @tabutiful. Thank you @kapilsharma Pajji!!! Schedule wrap it is. #TheCrew."
Re-posting the story on his official Instagram handle, Sharma wrote, "Love you @anilskapoor sir (heart emoji) thank you for making me part of this beautiful movie."
Here, have a look at their exchange:
The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As per reports, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)