'Sholay' To 'Bloody Daddy': The Evolution of Action Films In Bollywood

However, with time the action genre became divided - on one hand there were the sleek action-thillers employing the latest technologies, and on the other emerged stories from rural areas. The template saw a complete makeover. Films by Anurag Kashyap, and Ram Gopal Varma changed the landscape of action films.

The 2010 film Rakta Charitra and the 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur did away with the hackneyed tropes to bring out character-driven stories.

Shootout at Lokhandwala, which came before the two, by Apoorva Lakhia, also stepped out of the Bollywood masala template to give films a new raw twist.

Parallelly, films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan and Rang De Basanti were being made that completely challenged the idea of the Bollywood-esque films that journals prior had unceremoniously pigeonholed.

But action films and the experiment with the genre continued. Salman Khan emerged as the undisputed action hero, with films like Wanted and Ek Tha Tiger. While Shah Rukh dipped his toes into the genre with his superhero film Ra.One. Aamir Khan managed to take it a step further with films like Dangal.