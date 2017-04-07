Millennials Review Classics: Guru Dutt’s Intense Hit ‘Pyaasa’

At a college reunion, Vijay meets Meena again and something of a spark is rekindled. Ghosh gets suspicious of their feelings for each other and hires Vijay to work in his office, only to enviously fire him when he walks in on the two of them having an emotional conversation. Vijay, seemingly always down on his luck, loses his beloved mother too.

This proves too much for him, and one night, he gets drunk, writes a parting note and puts it in his jacket, with a plan to kill himself later that night. He meets a beggar shivering in the cold and gives him his jacket. The beggar dies in an accident, and based on the note, everyone believes Vijay is dead! How can anyone have such bad luck?!