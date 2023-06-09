'Bloody Daddy' Review: Shahid Kapoor Film Is Equal Parts Enticing & Frustrating

Bloody Daddy opens with an extremely brief history of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way it affected the world: several lives were lost and so were scores of livelihoods.

This opening perhaps explains why there is nobody but a security guard in sight when two men, Sumair Azad (Shahid Kapoor) and Jaggi (Zeishan Quadri) orchestrate a public shootout and one fight-and-chase sequence later, they obtain a bag of drugs.