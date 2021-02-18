Ranbir's Shamshera, Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Release Dates Announced

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, will hit screens on 19 March. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was initially slated to release in 2018 and then on March 20, 2020, but it kept getting pushed owing to the lockdown.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. It will have a theatrical release on 23 April. The film is a sequel to Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherji's 2005 movie of the same name. The second part is being helmed by Varun V Sharma.

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordar was earlier scheduled to release on 2 October last year, but will now hit theatres on 27 August. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Prithviraj was scheduled to release on Diwali last year. Instead, it will release this Diwali and is about to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera will release on 25 June. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Yash Raj Films is celebrating its 50th year of operations this year.