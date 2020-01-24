Manushi Gives Us a Glimpse of Her First Look From ‘Prithviraj’
Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. She is starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Manushi has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her character. In the film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita.
The photo shows a silhouette of Manushi. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”
Akshay announced the film on his 52nd birthday. Talking about her role in the film, Manushi had said, “It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine. I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. It’s an exciting chapter of my life.”
arlier, Akshay shared a video of the film's mohurat. He wrote, "Here's to auspicious beginnings?? Stepping into the world of #Prithviraj. In theatres #Diwali2020! Need your love and best wishes as always. @ManushiChhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf"
