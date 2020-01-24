Manushi Gives Us a Glimpse of Her First Look From ‘Prithviraj’

Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. She is starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Manushi has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her character. In the film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita.

The photo shows a silhouette of Manushi. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.”