The 2005 romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli had received a lot of love and appreciation for its plot, dialogues, songs and more. A year back, Yash Raj Films had announced the film's sequel, which stars Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli.Now, according to a report by mid-day, the makers have decided to shoot the unfinished portion of the movie in Yash Raj studios. Before the lockdown was imposed, a big chunk of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was shot in Abu Dhabi. With the last leg (including a song) remaining to be filmed, director Varun V Sharma has decided to shoot the track at Yash Raj Studios as opposed to the original plan keeping in mind the actors' safety.Saif and Rani to Reunite After 11 Years for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'A source told the publication that the song, to be shot with the lead pair, is one of the most important aspects of the film. "There was a lot of discussion among Aditya Chopra and Varun Sharma about shooting the song indoors, but they have decided to go ahead with the plan in a controlled environment and with minimum staff. Once the permissions are taken, the track is scheduled to be shot in August".Earlier, YRF had taken to social media to share a photo of the lead pair.The original Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as two small-town misfits making their living by committing frauds, until they attract the attention of a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be reuniting on screen with this movie.(Inputs: mid-day)