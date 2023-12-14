Join Us On:
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash to Start 'Ramayana' Shoot in March: Report

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part One' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is expected to go on floors between February and March 2024, according to a report by Pinkvilla. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.

Sharing further details about the film, a source told Pinkvilla, “The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash."

According to the report, Ranbir will play Lord Rama on screen, while Sai will be playing Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was chosen for the role; however, the actor walked out of the project due to date issues.

Speaking about Yash's role, the source further told the online publication, “Yash has an extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, which is more of a story building of Ram and Sita with character introduction of Hanuman. The second part will chronicle the arc of Raavan’s character and the actor is excited to enter into this auspicious world of Nitesh Tiwari. Yash was bowled over by the visuals and the purity with which Nitesh intends to retell Ramayana to the audience today... There is some tech rehearsal expected to take place in LA in January 2024 and RK will be off to the US for a couple of weeks. It's essentially for pre-viz."

According to the report, the makers have also reached out to actor Sunny Deol to essay the character of Lord Hanuman.

Ramayana: Part One is expected to hit the big screens in the second half of 2025.

