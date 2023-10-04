ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash to Begin Shoot For 'Ramayana' in 2024: Report

'Ramayana', helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, will reportedly star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana is expected to go on floors next year, according to reports. The film will reportedly star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles.

As per Pinkvilla, the cast will begin shooting for the magnum opus in the first quarter of 2024.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayana and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it's a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayana won't be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions.”

According to the report, Ranbir will play Lord Rama on screen, while Sai will be playing Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was chosen for the role; however, the actor walked out of the project due to date issues.

The source further told Pinkvilla, “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One."

KGF star Yash will be playing Ravana. Speaking about his character, the source told the publication, "Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on 1 December.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Ramayana   Sai Pallavi 

