Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Explores an Intense Father-Son Bond

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will hit the silver screens on 1 December.

Bollywood
The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal dropped on Thursday, 28 September. The day also marks the ace actor's birthday. Starring Anil Kapoor in a leading role as well the film attempts to explore the bond between a father and son - played by Ranbir and Anil respectively.

In the teaser video, Ranbir and his potential love interest, played by Rashmika Mandanna are seen having a conversation. It sets up the plot for the tumultuous relationship between the two. It also highlights the deeply difficult relationship between the father and the son. Ranbir seems to be on a quest to win his father's approval.

Take a look:

The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. 

The action-thriller will release on 1 December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

