'Meet the Strength Behind Singham': Kareena Shares First Look From Singham Again

The makers shared Kareena Kapoor aka Avni Singham's first look from the film.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to join Rohit Shetty's forthcoming film Singham Again. Co-starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role the masala actioner boasts a stellar star cast. Earlier Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone released their posters.

Rohit took to his Instagram account to unveil Kareena's first look while Kareena re-posted Rohit's post and she wrote, "It's about time...Rejoining forces with the cop verse #SinghamAgain."

Rohit Shetty's caption on the post read, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now. Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns." He added, "And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

