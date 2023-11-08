'Meet the Strength Behind Singham': Kareena Shares First Look From Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's caption on the post read, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham...We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now. Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns." He added, "And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.