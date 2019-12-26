Top Entertainment News: ‘Friends’ Theme Songwriter Passes Away

Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of Friends, passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72.

Animator and producer Prudence Fenton, who is described by a family friend as Willis’ “partner and soulmate”, is reportedly “in total shock” after the sudden death of her best friend, which occurred just after 6 pm, reports variety.com.

Willis entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for a catalog that also included hits such as ‘Neutron dance’, ‘What have I done to deserve this?’, ‘Lead me on’ and ‘Boogie Wonderland’, and ‘You’re the best’, which is the theme track of The Karate Kid.

She was working with rapper Big Sean at her home over the past few months. According to the Times profile, her Songwriters Hall of Fame brief describes Willis as “a queen of kitsch who made the whole world sing”.

The songwriter was a two-time Grammy winner and was also nominated for a Tony and an Emmy.

Willis had originally written the Friends theme song ‘I’ll be there for you’ on assignment as a 60-second piece.

(Inputs: IANS)