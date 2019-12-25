CAA Unrest: Over 300 in UP Served Notices for Damage to Assets

Gorakhpur police too has sent notice to 33 people allegedly involved in violence during Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Gorakhpur on Friday.

Police said FIRs against 1,000 unidentified persons have also been registered.

Police have pasted the pictures of people involved in violence and announced that the informers will be awarded.

According to the Times of India report, the Lucknow district administration has also served notices to 100 people.

Recovery notices have also been served in Sambhal and Bijnor districts.