CAA Unrest: Over 300 in UP Served Notices for Damage to Assets
Over 300 people across various parts of Uttar Pradesh have reportedly been served notices in connection with damage to public property during the anti-CAA protestd in the state in recent days, according to a Times of India report.
The development comes after UP Chief Minister Adityanath said that protesters who "vandalised" public property during the protests will have to pay for them.
The Rampur administration issued notices to 28 people on Tuesday after damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration, PTI reported.
Gorakhpur police too has sent notice to 33 people allegedly involved in violence during Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Gorakhpur on Friday.
Police said FIRs against 1,000 unidentified persons have also been registered.
Police have pasted the pictures of people involved in violence and announced that the informers will be awarded.
According to the Times of India report, the Lucknow district administration has also served notices to 100 people.
Recovery notices have also been served in Sambhal and Bijnor districts.
SIT Formed to Probe Cases
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Wednesday to probe cases of rioting that have been registered.
The SIT that will go into the cases of violence in Kanpur will be headed by Additional SP (Crime) Rajesh Yadav, IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal told news agency PTI.
The SIT was constituted following the directives of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) for conducting a fair probe into the cases of violence.
As many as four cases - three with Beckonganj police station and another with Babupurwa police station - have been transferred to the SIT.
The team would be given access to all data from areas under the jurisdiction of police stations where the clashes occurred, Senior SP Kanpur Anant Deo Tewari
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)