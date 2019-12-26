Kashyap, B’wood Celebs Demand Judicial Action Against UP Police

The CAA itself, as a legislation, has sparked contrasting views. But irrespective of one’s views on the merits of the law, there is something more fundamental that all of us agree on, in line with India’s constitutional values – the right of citizens to protest peacefully; the duty of the state to respond proportionately, within the framework of law; and the ultimate role of courts in determining guilt and punishment.

We believe that all these principles have been undermined in UP, largely because of the excesses of the government. The fundamental rights to life and liberty, free speech, free movement, and association are also under great jeopardy in the state.