Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her Character Dr Sandra Rebello From 'Ram Setu'
'Ram Setu' starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez is slated for its theatrical release on 25 October.
Jacqueline Fernandez recently introduced her character Dr Sandra Rebello, a daring environmental scientist from her upcoming film Ram Setu, alongside Akshay Kumar on Wednesday, 19 October. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the adventure-drama follows the story of an athiest-archaeologist-turned-believer (played by Akshay), who sets on a deadly expedition to discover and save Lord Ram's mythical bridge from the government's demolition.
Taking to social media, Jacqueline shared a picture of her character from the film and wrote, "The most daring environmental scientist that you will ever come across. Presenting Dr. Sandra Rebello."
The film is co-produced by Amazon Prime Video along with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions, and Abundantia Entertainment. Besides the leads, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato, and Naseer in pivotal roles.
Ram Setu is slated for its theatrical release on Diwali, 25 October.
