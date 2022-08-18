'Dear Me...': Jacqueline Fernandez Shares a Note After Extortion Case Filed

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a note on her Instagram story, after her name was filed in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in an extortion case of Rs 200 crore. The actor was named in the case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The note on Jacqueline's story was initially posted by an Instagram community run by her, called 'SheRoxworld', which has 1.18 lakh followers.