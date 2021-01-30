Ram Setu Expedition: What to Expect from This Shallow Sea Mission?

An underwater expedition project will be carried out this year to determine the age of Ram Setu – the shoal chain between India and Sri Lanka. Scientists and archaeologists will be working on the project to help determine the age of the bridge that was supposedly built by Lord Rama. This project holds political significance as historians say that Rama is a historical figure – and not mythological.

The Adam’s Bridge – or the Ram Setu as Indians know it – is a 48-km-long chain bridge of limestone shoals between Rameswaram at the southeast coast of India and Mannar Island at the northwest coast of Sri Lanka.

What else do you need to know about the Ram Setu – and the expedition itself?