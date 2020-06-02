The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to re-consider two clauses in the guidelines put forth regarding resuming of film and TV shoots. The letter, signed by IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, begins by thanking the CM for granting permission to resume shoots that were halted for over two months due to the coronavirus lockdown.However, it points to two specific guidelines, one being that actors over 65 years of age will not be allowed to shoot on the sets. The IFTDA notes that the clause is impractical since it will “restrict some of the great luminaries of the industry”. The body then refers to actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and filmmakers and writers like David Dhawan, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Javed Akhtar, stating that these celebrities are very active even now.No Hugs & Kisses, Triple-Layer Mask: Guild Lists Shoot Guidelines The second clause brought to notice is the availability of a doctor and nurse at every premise. The IFTDA adds that Maharashtra is already facing a crisis in the healthcare area given the rising number of coronavirus cases with each passing day, therefore asking for a doctor and nurse at every location is not feasible. Instead they suggested having medics area wise at the locations.The Maharashtra government has recently allowed the resumption of television and film shoots in a phased manner. This comes as a big relief to the industry as it was incurring losses worth crores.It has also been announced that permissions will have to be sought from the respective district collectors before commencing, and for shooting at the Film City, permission will have to be sought from the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited.An SOP has been issued for the same which states that proper social distancing norms will have to be followed during shoots. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew (which will not include the main cast) on set, all staff members to carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded. Dedicated personnel would be required to check the temperature of the cast and crew.IMPPA Writes to Maha CM, Suggests SOPs for Film & TV Shoots We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.