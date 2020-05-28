The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about considering requests from the industries to resume shoots of films, TV serials and web shows. It also notes down in detail the various precautionary measures the cast and crew have to follow after the permission is granted.No Hugs & Kisses, Triple-Layer Mask: Guild Lists Shoot Guidelines The list is quite similar to the one released by Producers Guild India some time back - no physical greetings, wearing triple layer masks and gloves, washing hands and sanitizing properly and so on. The list also speaks about creating floor markings for everyone to stand so that social distancing is maintained. An alternative to face mask is also provided. “A protective half mask with inhalation and exhalation filter... it means lower costs, especially with a higher number of filming days ahead. Should be worn primarily by actors and crew members having a negative COVID-19 test”.As for costumes used on the sets, the letter suggested that “every talent will use clothes allocated to him/her and they can never exchange clothes without having them properly disinfected beforehand”. In case of stuntsmen, specialists and precision drivers they are to use their own clothes.One important aspect is the payment of daily-wage earners, which the letter suggests should be cleared of daily and not keep it pending.Can Intimate Scenes Be Shot in a Post-COVID Era? Industry AnswersOn 19 May, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, asking for permission to to re-start post-production of films, shows and other projects that are almost complete. FWICE, which comprises of 32 different crafts of workers and technicians of the industry and has over five lakh members, said that a number of producers have invested crores in projects that are staring at a dark future due to the coronavirus lockdown.Akshay Kumar Steps out for Shoot, Takes All Precautions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.