'I Want To Haunt The Casting Directors Who Rejected Me': Siddhant Chaturvedi

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are all set to star in their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to release on 4 November 2022. The cast caught up with The Quint and spoke about ghost stories, who they'd like to haunt, the power of social media and more.

On being asked if the cast members believed in ghosts as children, Katrina answers, "I think spirits exist on different levels and different planes that we cannot see. There is definitely metaphysical. There's definitely another dimension to what we can see here. There's an energetic dimension." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor further adds, "Now how it exists, I don't have any real experience on that. Siddhant definitely has."