'I Want To Haunt The Casting Directors Who Rejected Me': Siddhant Chaturvedi
Katrina Kaif speaks about the pros and cons of social media.
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are all set to star in their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is slated to release on 4 November 2022. The cast caught up with The Quint and spoke about ghost stories, who they'd like to haunt, the power of social media and more.
On being asked if the cast members believed in ghosts as children, Katrina answers, "I think spirits exist on different levels and different planes that we cannot see. There is definitely metaphysical. There's definitely another dimension to what we can see here. There's an energetic dimension." The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor further adds, "Now how it exists, I don't have any real experience on that. Siddhant definitely has."
So I was watching a horror film, late at night, lights off. Very attentively watching if something's gonna happen...and there's a transition on screen which is a black screen. And I can see somebody looking into my eyes, you know, just looking into me. And I go close and whoever that is comes close. And then I realize that it's my reflection!SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI
The Gehraaiyan actor goes on to narrate his spooky story concluding it with, "I really freaked out. I was numb."
On asking Ishaan if he finds it difficult to maintain his friendship with Siddhanth - given that they are contemporaries in such a competitive industry - the actor immediately responds, "No, not at all. I don't think so. In fact, I hit him up when I saw - not even the trailer - the teaser of Gully Boy."
Just as young actors, we have a lot to share and talk about. It's really good to have somebody in a similar age group, who you can bounce ideas off with. We're different in many ways but we're in a similar space. And we're playing off of each other's energies.ISHAAN KHATTER ON SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI
Sharing who they'd like to haunt, Siddhant quips, "All the casting directors who rejected me" while Katrina responds, "I'd want to haunt Mr. Bachchan to find out how he has so much energy."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.