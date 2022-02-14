Here’s Why This Dialogue by Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan' Is Going Viral

One of those scene is an interaction between Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Tia (Ananya Panday). In a heated conversation, Zain tells Tia "You treat me like an outsider."

The line has caught the attention of users online who think this scene has played out in a very similar manner to their much famous moment at Rajeev Masand's Newcomer Roundtable. The much-memed incident had the same duo involved, where Ananya Panday talks about how she has struggled too despite her connections in the industry to which Chaturvedi says, "Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai. (Their struggle begins where our dreams end)"