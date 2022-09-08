'Koffee With Karan 7' Recap: Ishaan Khatter's Comeback to Karan Johar & More
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi are all set to star in Phone Bhoot.
The guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season seven were Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trio will soon be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.
Here are some of the highlights from the episode:
When Zoya Played Matchmaker For Katrina & Vicky
Katrina opened up about her relationship with and eventual marriage to Vicky Kaushal in the show. The actor stated that when there was a lot of chatter regarding she and Vicky dating, they actually weren't together. "We had just met once and it was really awkward", Katrina said.
She then added that once she came to know Vicky and started liking him, the first person she confided in was Zoya Akhtar. Karan elaborated by saying that he was once at a dinner at Zoya's place, where both Katrina and Vicky were there and Zoya actually played the matchmaker!
Why Siddhant Refuses to Train With Ishaan
The episode gave us some hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes as well. We got to know about the friendship between Siddhant and Ishaan and how close they are.
During the conversation, Ishaan complained that Siddhant refuses to train with him in the gym or go on bike rides with him. The Gully Boy actor even revealed that both of them had joined a gym together but he left. "I don't train with Ishaan because he is too fit, it's demotivating to an extent", Siddhant said.
Ishaan's Comeback to KJo
When Koffee With Karan is here, can discussions on relationships be far behind? Karan brought up Ishaan and Ananya Pandey's breakup by saying, "You broke up with Ananya recently". To which Ishaan was quick to reply, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently".
That left Katrina in splits and Karan speechless!
Siddhant Addresses His 'Nepotism' Remark
During the episode, Karan asked Siddhant about the 'nepotism' remark at a roundtable he was a part of and how Ananya Pandey was trolled post that. To which the actor said, "There were no intentions to harm anyone or cause any hurt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.