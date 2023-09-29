Fukrey 3 & The Vaccine War BO Collection: Fukrey Fares Better, Mints ₹ 8.5 Crore

Richa Chadha's film Fukrey 3 has raced ahead of The Vaccine War in terms of its box office collection. The two films which were released on 28 September opened to mixed reviews. While the latter managed to collect a meagre Rs 1.3 crore as per early estimates Fukrey 3 has collected around Rs 8 crore, even leaving behind SRK's Jawan which collected approximately Rs 5 crore on its 22nd day.
On its first day, Fukrey 3 made Rs 8.50 crore at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, while The Vaccine War made Rs 1.3 crore.
Meanwhile, the box office has been dominated by SRK's Jawan. Amid stiff competition from Fukrey and Shah Rukh Khan's action drama, The Vaccine War may not be able to keep pace.
After all, Jawan, even after almost three weeks in the theatres, made Rs 5.50 crore on its 22nd day. This takes the film’s nett collection in India to Rs 581.43 crore.
The Vaccine War is touted to be a 'bio-science' film while Fukrey 3 is a fun comedy.
