Honest Review: Why 'The Vaccine War' Is Not the Story of India’s Scientists

But the ICMR and NIV teams are perpetually seen not having enough people. Is the film suggesting that a private media house has more resources than the government of India? Or is the film just avoiding getting to the cause of these issues?

But that’s not it.

There’s also no mention of the human cost of the pandemic, the lockdown, the many anti-poor policies of the government that wreaked havoc…

Legit concerns about irregularities during the development of Covaxin, the loopholes in the data of the different phases of clinical trials, the issue that the vaccine was “rushed” for political purposes are all brushed away, citing them as “anti-national” sentiments.

What the film also avoids talking about is India's reputation as the vaccine manufacturing hub of the world. In fact, Agnihotri keeps telling the audience that no one, in independent India's history, except for the current regime has believed in our scientists or cared about them or paid heed to them.