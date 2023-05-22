'Drishyam' to Have a Korean Remake; 'Parasite' Actor Song Kang-Ho to Play Lead

Mohanlal's popular Malayalam thriller Drishyam has been a hit in India and across several languages, including Hindi. Each remake of the franchise has managed to perform well at the box office.
Now, the film is all set to have a Korean remake, going beyond Indian languages. During the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, it was officially announced that Drishyam would be remade in Korean.
The Hindi version of the film, which also broke records at the box office, starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. As per reports, the Korean remake will feature Parasite actor Song Kang-Ho in the lead role.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter that Panorama Studios and Warner Bros' Anthology Studios announced a partnership for the official remake of the Drishyam franchise in Korea, making it the first-ever collaboration between an Indian and a Korean studio.
The official announcement was made on 21 May the India Pavilion, managed by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), during the on-going Cannes Film Festival in France.
Reacting to the announcement, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak told Deadline, “I’m excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films.”
Former Warner Bros executive and co-founder of Anthology Studios, Jay Choi, told Deadline, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original.”
As per the Deadline report, the production of the first installment of Drishyam's Korean remake is expected to start in 2024.
