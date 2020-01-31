‘Parasite’ Is a Brilliant Take on Social Divide and Manipulation

After bagging nearly every possible award and accolade through 2019, Bong Joon Ho’s masterful Korean film Parasite releases in Indian theaters this week, and it is a cause for celebration.

There are three prongs to discuss Parasite at this point of time.

Firstly, Parasite does not need to prove itself anymore, and this review is not going to make a lick of a difference in increasing its prestige value. In fact, come February the Oscars need Parasite more than Parasite needs an Oscar.

Secondly, for those of you new to Parasite and Korean cinema in general, I would personally highly recommend all of Bong Joon Ho’s films as the first to begin your Korean journey with, especially Memories of Murder, which is one of the greatest films I have ever seen. Parasite ranks right up there with Memories.

Thirdly, we need to mash into the themes that Parasite explores, like the great social divide and the gullibility of the public on either side of the divide to be manipulated so easily. For example, a tech company is somehow able to convince you that their super expensive phones are the only elements that would make you look successful in society; and someone with no real skills can be famous as an influencer only because everyone is glazed by the shallow facets of social media.