What Ajay Devgn Has Said Isn't Wrong: Kangana Ranaut on National Language Row

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the "national language debate" that was started by actors Ajay Devgn and Sudeep. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Dhaakad, Kangana said, "We can't fathom how dark our colonial history is. Fortunately or unfortunately, English has become that link. Today, even within the country, we are using English to communicate. Should English be the link or should it be Hindi, Sanskrit or Tamil? A decisive call should be taken on that. As of now, according to our Constitution, Hindi is the National Language".

The actor added, "What Ajay Devgn said isn't wrong. However, if someone says Kannada or Tamil is older than Hindi, they aren't wrong as well. If you ask me, I would say Sanskrit is the legitimate language since English, German French have stemmed out of Sanskrit".