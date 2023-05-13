Bangladeshi Fans Dance to 'Pathaan' Song in Halls After Film's Historic Release

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has received a roaring response in Bangladesh. The Siddharth Anand directorial created history by becoming the first Hindi film to be released in theatres in Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. Several reports stated that the shows were sold out even before Pathaan's release.
Now, videos have surfaced online that show fans dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in cinema halls.
A report in ETimes stated that Pathaan released in 41 theatres across Bangladesh. Earlier, in a statement, Nelson D'Souza from Yash Raj Films said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh."
