'I Don't Feel Anything About It': Deepika Padukone on Pathaan, JNU Controversies

Deepika Padukone has consistently been on the receiving end of political backlash over the past few years. Recently, the actor opened up about the controversies surrounding her previous films, Pathaan and Padmaavat.
The actor also spoke about the time she made headlines for attending the students' protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020 during the anti-CAA and NRC protests.
Prior to the release of her 2018 film Padmaavat, Deepika received heavy backlash after a fringe outfit claimed that her film disrespected the sentiments of Rajputs. The actor had essayed the role of Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial.
However, because of the then-ongoing controversies, the film's name had to be changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, along with some other alterations.
In January, this year, Deepika again found herself embroiled in public outrage over her song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In the music video, a sequence featured Deepika in a saffron-coloured bikini, which led several BJP ministers and right-wing outfits to claim that it hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community since saffron is a holy colour for them.v
Deepika, who recently featured on the TIME cover, opened up about the controversies and told the magazine, "I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”
The actor further added that she chose to stay busy with her work rather than address these controversies.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has several projects lined up. The actor will be next seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Both films are slated for their release in 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)