Animal Box Office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor Film Set to Cross the ₹500 Crore Mark

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' is a raging success at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, is a raging success at the box office. The film has collected ₹481 crore gross at the worldwide box office as per a post by the production house, T-Series. It will soon cross the ₹500 crore mark.

An Instagram post from the official handle of T-Series shared a film poster with the caption: “He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal.” The poster features Ranbir in his onscreen avatar had 481 crore written on it as the worldwide gross

Ranbir is known for his commercial hits like Sanju and Brahmastra. However Animal has broken all his previous box office records. The film has collected ₹283 crore at the domestic box office in five days, as per a report on Sacnilk.com.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra 

