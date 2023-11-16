Koffee With Karan: 5 Moments From Kareena-Alia Ep. That Had Us Wishing for More

This article could easily also have been titled ‘Reasons We’d Watch a Show Hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt’ even though it’s a mouthful because there is something bewitching about their personalities together. Here’s hoping Karan Johar’s dream of directing them together comes true.
During their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, KJo started off by asking the duo about their kids and their married lives. For the first eight minutes, it made for great conversation – Alia Bhatt talking about how much Ranbir Kapoor loves their daughter Raha, how Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s kids interact with Raha are all adorable stories to hear. But often, I was left wondering if we’d get to know anything more about the actors’ lives.
Here are some moments from the latest Koffee With Karan episode that had us wishing for more:
1. Alia Bhatt’s Reactions & Mimicry
There is something inherently hilarious about Alia Bhatt’s reactions on the Koffee couch. From saying “Nobody is talking to me” and sitting back during Kareena’s Rapid Fire to the iconic eyebrow raises at some of the questions, Alia Bhatt was a live audience reaction. And Alia’s version of Kareena Kapoor’s performance in the song ‘Kasam Ki Kasam’ is unforgettable. So is the way she breaks into mimicry every time she recalls an anecdote.
2. 'The’ Kareena Kapoor Khan
If there’s someone who can dish it out like she can take it when it comes to Karan Johar, it’s Kareena Kapoor. From flipping the ‘pouting selfie’ question on KJo himself to saying she’ll “unfollow him,” Bollywood’s Bebo was at her sassy best this episode. No wonder she’s a Koffee With Karan veteran. Kareena Kapoor Khan also brought up one of the most interesting questions on the show, “When does a woman peak in her career?”
I wish they’d focused on that more, considering how both Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are some of the best people to answer that question in Bollywood.
3. Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor Being Called ‘Toxic’
When Alia Bhatt says, “I think we’re talking too much about our husbands!” I was hoping the show would finally move on! It didn’t but at least we got an insight into how Alia Bhatt deals with social media hate and rumours.
“A lot of things get picked out of context which happened recently. My team told me, ‘This is getting out of hand’ and I said, ‘Let it be, people say things all the time’ but then I realised there are serious articles talking about how he’s (Ranbir) a toxic man. I was like, are we serious? There are many issues in the world to pay attention to. He’s genuinely the opposite of all of that."
4. Kareena Kapoor’s quick wit
The entire conversation between Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor about Bollywood actors working in Hollywood was an episode highlight. Who, except Kareena, would respond to the question, “Aap uss bus pe nahi gayi? (You didn’t take the Hollywood bus?)” with, “Mai mere BEST mai theek hu (I am good with my BEST bus). I’m very happy.” Even when Karan Johar calls Kareena a ‘snoozefest’ in his last episode, Kareena was quick to respond, “Maybe you were boring me!”
5. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Karan Johar’s Chemistry
While there wasn’t much to take away from the episode, it was one of those Koffee With Karan episodes that felt almost comfortable to watch because of the chemistry the three share. I couldn’t help but rewatch the moment when Kareena Kapoor says, “I wasn’t there last Christmas” with an air of faux indignation around her and Alia Bhatt responding, “You’re acting like you weren’t invited!” This, right before, they went into a ‘what are we?’ discussion.
If nothing else, this episode is an insight into how interesting Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are and how unabashedly they are, even as they hold some of their cards close to their chest. Here’s hoping the next time they’re seen together, we get to see more of this and hear more about them as professionals. Who are Alia and Kareena as actors, as producers? How have they dealt with failure? With success?
Is Karan Johar a ‘bot’? Maybe we’ll get those answers one day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)