Koffee With Karan: 5 Moments From Kareena-Alia Ep. That Had Us Wishing for More

This article could easily also have been titled ‘Reasons We’d Watch a Show Hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt’ even though it’s a mouthful because there is something bewitching about their personalities together. Here’s hoping Karan Johar’s dream of directing them together comes true.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, KJo started off by asking the duo about their kids and their married lives. For the first eight minutes, it made for great conversation – Alia Bhatt talking about how much Ranbir Kapoor loves their daughter Raha, how Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s kids interact with Raha are all adorable stories to hear. But often, I was left wondering if we’d get to know anything more about the actors’ lives.