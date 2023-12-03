Join Us On:

'Animal' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Animal surpassed the day one collection of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Animal' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within two days of its release. It surpassed the day one collection of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. As per industry tracker Sachnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 66 crore on Saturday, 2 December, bringing its total India collection to Rs 129.80 crore. It had opened to Rs 63.8 crore on Friday, surpassing Pathaan’s first-day collection of Rs 54 crore.

Animal has crossed Rs 230 crore at the global box office.

Also Read

‘Animal’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor Is an Incredible Superstar in the Wrong Film

‘Animal’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor Is an Incredible Superstar in the Wrong Film
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

As part of their review The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Animal feels like Vanga’s effort to look at the criticism leveled at Kabir Singh and say, ‘This is just the beginning’. There is an interesting premise there – to unpack masculinity in a father-son relationship where one views the other as a hero and the other views him as a liability. But beyond this premise, the story is close to paper-thin." 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal movie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×