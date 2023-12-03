'Animal' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within two days of its release. It surpassed the day one collection of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. As per industry tracker Sachnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 66 crore on Saturday, 2 December, bringing its total India collection to Rs 129.80 crore. It had opened to Rs 63.8 crore on Friday, surpassing Pathaan’s first-day collection of Rs 54 crore.
Animal has crossed Rs 230 crore at the global box office.
As part of their review The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Animal feels like Vanga’s effort to look at the criticism leveled at Kabir Singh and say, ‘This is just the beginning’. There is an interesting premise there – to unpack masculinity in a father-son relationship where one views the other as a hero and the other views him as a liability. But beyond this premise, the story is close to paper-thin."
