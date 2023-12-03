'Animal' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office within two days of its release. It surpassed the day one collection of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. As per industry tracker Sachnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 66 crore on Saturday, 2 December, bringing its total India collection to Rs 129.80 crore. It had opened to Rs 63.8 crore on Friday, surpassing Pathaan’s first-day collection of Rs 54 crore.

Animal has crossed Rs 230 crore at the global box office.