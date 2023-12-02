'Iconic': Alia Bhatt Reviews 'Animal'; Pens Appreciation Note For Ranbir Kapoor

Sharing some unseen pictures of Ranbir, Alia wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal."

Have a look at her post here: