Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Animal' Box Office Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor Film Inches Towards Rs 800Cr Globally

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's biggest film at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Animal' Box Office Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor Film Inches Towards Rs 800Cr Globally
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal is targeting Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office this weekend. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 484.34 crore on Friday (15 December), which was the 15th day of its release.

According to trade website Sacnilk, estimates suggest Animal collected Rs 7.5 crore in India on the 15th day. Animal has made Rs 784.45 crore worldwide in the first two weeks of its release, and should be able to cross Rs 800 crore this weekend.

Also Read

'Animal': Why the Film Needed to Have a 'Muslim Villain'

'Animal': Why the Film Needed to Have a 'Muslim Villain'
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

After Pathaan and Jawan, Animal is the third-biggest Indian film of the year. It is also Ranbir's biggest film of his career. Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal movie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×