'Animal' Box Office Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor Film Inches Towards Rs 800Cr Globally

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal is targeting Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office this weekend. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 484.34 crore on Friday (15 December), which was the 15th day of its release.

According to trade website Sacnilk, estimates suggest Animal collected Rs 7.5 crore in India on the 15th day. Animal has made Rs 784.45 crore worldwide in the first two weeks of its release, and should be able to cross Rs 800 crore this weekend.