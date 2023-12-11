Join Us On:
'Things Happening In Society Influence Films, Not Vice Versa': Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol plays a pivotal role in 'Animal'.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
(Trigger warning: Mentions of scenes depicting sexual assault)

Bobby Deol is riding high on the success he has received for his role of Abrar in 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri has received mixed reviews when it comes to the characters and their portrayal.

The Quint spoke to Bobby Deol and asked him about what he would change about his character, the scene depicting sexual assault in the film, the influence films have on society and more.

When we asked about whether the scene depicting sexual assault in the film was required to forward the plot, he said "

I am not promoting anything. Yes, it was required. How do you show the character in such a short span and show what he's capable of?"

Animal has become a raging success at the box office despite criticism.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal   Bobby Deol 

