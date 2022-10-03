‘Disappointing’: Prabhas-Starrer ‘Adipurush’ Gets Flak for Poor VFX
Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush will release on 12 January, 2023.
The teaser of Adipurush, a Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana was released today. The film stars actor Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon and is directed by Om Raut.
The teaser runs for about two minutes, but even this short timeframe is enough for the audience to spot several awkward points. Most netizens have criticized the poor quality of VFX, and all the points are valid. According to Twitter, Adipurush’s VFX is a blatant rip-off of Game of Thrones and Planet of The Apes, both rolled into one.
Others have also spoken about how Hanuman and Ravan look very artificial.
Some have also taken the opportunity to appreciate the VFX of Brahmastra and even Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra.One, which released in 2011. According to users, even that film’s special effects were way ahead of its time.
Many have simply made fun of the fact that Adipurush in no way looks like it is based off of the Ramayana. Here are some reactions:
Adipurush will release on 12 January, 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.