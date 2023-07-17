Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 31 Update: Avi, Abhi & Jiah Become Doctors For a Task

There's a new task in which a health camp is set up in the garden area with Jiah, Avinash, and Abhishek as the doctors. They will be on duty one by one- Abhishek will be the eye doctor and choose one contestant who has blurred vision in the show and seems lost in the game. He will have to check at least 4 patients. Next is Jiah who is an oral expert and will choose a patient who is a liar. Avinash is the third doctor on duty and is a physiotherapist, he will choose a patient who is the least active and lazy in the house. The doctors cannot choose each other as a patient.

Abhishek chooses Falaq as his first patient and tells her that she is not visible in the game. Though there have been changes in her behavior and game but she seems lost. Abhishek also questions Falaq about her relationship with Avinash to which she replies that they are trying to understand their equation and for now they are only friends. He also questions her relationship with Jad to which she answers that after his incident with Bebika, she became distant with him.

Next Abhishek calls Bebika and asks who are her friends to which she mentions Pooja, Cyrus, Avinash, and Falaq as her friends. Abhishek also brings to notice how Bebika keeps changing her group. Abhishek asks about her equation with Elvish to which she replies that he is a close and good-hearted friend. They get into a fun banter which slowly turns into an argument. Falaq and Avinash were seen talking in a corner about their equation.