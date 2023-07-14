Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 28 Written Update: Guests in BB House for Ration Task

On Day 28, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with a morning Bigg Boss song and all contestants were seen dancing in the garden area. Abhishek asked Falak why is she happy more than usual and she replied in a funny way that it is because of Elvish.

Abhishek told Elvish that Avinash and his friends think you are a replica of Puneet superstar. Elvish replied that you should have taken a stand for me as you are my friend. Elvish told Abhishek that I will annoy Avinash and Jia as long as I am in the house.

Avinash told Elvish that you should sleep after applying a deodorant because you smell bad. Elvish replied that you should cover your nose and may be stop smelling me.